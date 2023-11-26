Storm surge, snowfall warnings issued for parts of New Brunswick

Environment Canada is warning of storm surges in northeastern New Brunswick, and heavy snow in the northwest.

The federal weather agency has issued storm surge warnings for the Acadian Peninsula and Restigouche County areas, and snowfall warnings for the Edmundston and Madawaska County areas.

"Impacts from storm surge are expected, including coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage, spread of coastal debris, and localized coastal road washouts," Environment Canada says in its warning.

Storm surges are expected around high tide at 4 p.m. on Monday, with wave heights near three metres, breaking upon approach to the shore, says the warning.

The areas expected to be impacted include the east-facing coastline of the Acadian Peninsula, and the western and northern coastlines of Chaleur Bay.

Maximum water levels could inundate "vulnerable sections of coastline," says Environment Canada.

15 centimetres of snow expected

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the western half of Restigouche County, as well as the Edmundston and Madawaska County areas.

Snowfall amounts could total 15 centimetres in those areas, beginning Monday morning and lasting until the afternoon, says Environment Canada.

"Several hours of accumulating snow are expected before precipitation eventually transitions to rain," says Environment Canada, in its warning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."