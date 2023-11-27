Northeast warned of late afternoon storm surge as snow, rain, winds move into N.B.

A strong, low pressure system is moving into the Maritimes bringing heavy precipitation and the possibility of a storm surge in northern New Brunswick on Monday afternoon.

According to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin's forecast, rain is expected across much of the province, except in the northern region of the province, where up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall.

Environment Canada snowfall warnings are in place for the western half of Restigouche County and the Edmundston region.

Storm surge warnings were issued for Campbellton and the eastern half of Restigouche County as well as the Acadian Peninsula.

A file photo of a storm surge in the northern part of New Brunswick. Northern New Brunswick could see a storm surge in some regions Monday afternoon. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Simpkin said east-facing coastlines of the Acadian Peninsula and western and northern coastlines of the Bay of Chaleur could see a storm surge near high tide around 4 p.m. Coastal flooding, beach erosion and road washouts are all possibilities.

Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia also have weather warnings in place, particularly for wind and rain.