Aftermath of spring storm closes Acadian Peninsula schools

Some schools in northeastern New Brunswick are closed on Thursday as the province cleans up after this week's snowstorm.

Schools in the Francophone North East district on the Acadian Peninsula are closed for the day Thursday.

There are also 1,005 NB Power customers in the dark on Thursday morning, most of them, 776, are in the Restigouche area.

Environment Canada wind warnings remain in place for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and the Chaleur Region.

Winds could gust up to 90 km/h, according to the weather agency.