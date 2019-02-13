New
Spring storm shuts down schools in northeastern New Brunswick
One more blast of winter weather has closed schools in northeastern areas of the province Wednesday.
Anglophone North district schools in the Rexton, Miramichi and Bathurst areas are closed for the day.
Francophone South district schools in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville and Saint-Louis-De Kent are also closed for the day.
The storm is forecast to bring up to 20 cm of snow to some areas of the province according to Environment Canada.
This includes eastern and central areas of the province.
However, in the south, especially along the Fundy coast, the storm is expected to bring mostly rain with rainfall amounts forecast to be as high as 25 mm.
More to come.
