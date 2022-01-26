Storm warnings still in effect for northern New Brunswick, cleanup underway

Snow is still falling in the northern parts of New Brunswick Sunday morning after a powerful winter storm hit the region.

Environment Canada issued storm warnings for Mount Carleton, Miramichi, Campbellton and Restigouche County, Bathurst and Chaleur region and Acadian Peninsula Sunday.

Those areas can expect another five centimetres of snow with wind gusting up to 70 km/h.

This comes after most areas of the province were hit with hazardous winds and nearing 40 centimetres of snow that left about 3,500 New Brunswickers without power and caused many businesses and transit services to close.

The Department of Transportation closed several highways Saturday due to the storm. Communications director Mark Taylor said travel is still not recommended on all major roadways in southern New Brunswick as of Sunday morning.

Nearly 40 centimeters of snow fell in some parts of New Brunswick Saturday. (Ryan Snodden CBC News)

Highways 15, 16, 2 and 116 are among those still closed, but Taylor said they are expected to reopen by noon.

"There was a significant amount of snowfall yesterday," he said.

"Crews worked until the late hours to try to deal with the snow, but road conditions became very very bad with whiteouts in a lot of cases for visibility."

He said crews got back to cleaning the roads early this morning to get them open as soon as possible.