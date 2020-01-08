Storm threat closes schools in southeastern New Brunswick

Snow closed all public schools in southeastern areas of the province Wednesday.

Schools in the Anglophone East School District, as well as francophone schools in the southeast, were closed because of the forecast of snow throughout the day.

Environment Canada said up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall on the Moncton area during the day and another two centimetres in the evening.

The snow is expected to spread to other areas of the province later in the day, with five to 10 cm forecast for Saint John and about four for Fredericton.