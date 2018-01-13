Pre-Christmas storm to bring high winds, possible flooding to N.B.

As New Brunswickers prepare for a very merry Christmas, a brewing storm may threaten a few plans all over.

Friday afternoon is expected to bring snow, heavy rain, ice pellets, strong winds and a possible storm surge for different parts of the province.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said Moncton, Sussex, Fredericton, Woodstock and areas north of those regions will see a mix of snow and ice pellets from early to mid-afternoon Friday, with chances of slick roads.

Northern areas will see mostly snow.

110 km/h winds a possibility

Strong winds are expected, with Environment Canada wind warnings in effect for the whole province, with gusts around 90 km/h and 110 along the northeast coasts.

All of the Maritimes are facing wind warnings for Friday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Rainfall warnings of 25 to 40 mm are also in effect for all regions, except for Campbellton, Restigouche, Edmundston, Madawaska and Grand Falls, which are expected to get mostly wind.

There are snowfall warnings for Bathurst, Chaleur, Mount Carleton and Renous Highway with an expected 15 to 20 cm until midnight Saturday.

Most of New Brunswick is under a rainfall warning with up to 40 mm expected. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Special weather statements in effect for a storm surge say "coastal erosion and damage to coastal infrastructure is possible" for the southern Bay of Chaleur area and the Acadian Peninsula.

'Hope for the best'

Normand Pelletier, the mayor of Dalhousie, on the Bay of Chaleur shore, said his biggest concern is the possibility of a storm surge.

"That would create more havoc than anything else," said Pelletier. "We'll keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best."

He said he's not concerned about the snowfall because the town is used to storms and lots of snow. Pelletier said the municipality also has the equipment necessary to take care of snow removal.

Normand Pelletier, the mayor of Dalhousie, said his biggest concern for the storm would be the possibility of a storm surge. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

But when it comes to storm surges and coastal erosion, he said, there isn't much that can be done by the town. Residents usually keep an eye on the shoreline during high wind events.

With high winds, storm surges are not the only concern for New Brunswickers.

As the Christmas weekend approaches, those looking to fly out could face delays or cancellations, depending on the type of weather that hits.

Winds a concern for air travel

Courtney Burns, the president and CEO of the Greater Moncton International Airport Authority, said the airport has specialized snow removal equipment and chemicals to mitigate the risk of freezing rain and ice pellets.

"If you see a temperature drop, or there's freezing rain, our crews have winter operations plans and whatnot in place, where they get out quickly and treat the surface so that if it's freezing, it's not freezing for long," said Burns.

But she said even if Moncton doesn't get the brunt of the storm, travel also depends on where the plane is coming from. She said delays are expected in winter conditions and that people planning to fly should keep a close eye on their flight status.

Courtney Burns, the president and CEO of the Greater Moncton International Airport Authority, their goal is to get everyone where they're going for the holidays. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

She said Friday is one of the busiest travel days of the year and she's hearing from airlines that flights are full, but their goal is to get everyone where they're going for the holidays.

Still, the forecasted high winds are what most concerns Burns. She said cross-winds can be problematic, but one thing that can hopefully mitigate that, she said, is that Moncton's airport has two runways and the crosswinds might not be as bad on one as they are on the other.

"[We're] doing everything we can here locally and working with our airline partners to get everybody where they're going for the holidays is certainly our goal," she said.

Power outage, safety measures to take

Geoffrey Downey, a communications officer for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said people should take steps to prepare for the storm, such as taking in lawn furniture and making sure their catch basins are clear.

He said the snow in the north isn't out of the ordinary, but the rain in the south is a concern.

Downey said with the storm surge statement, "localized flooding becomes a possibility."

With holiday travel, Downey said they're hoping people will hold off until Saturday.

N.B. Power released a statement that said it has teams of workers ready to respond to any outages if they happen. It also urged people to report outages and check the website for information. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"We're hoping that everyone will act in their best interest safety-wise and make smart and informed decisions," he said.

By late Friday and overnight, Snoddon said most of New Brunswick will have turned to rain with warmer temperatures.

Downey said in power outages, people should keep kits with essentials and make sure they know how to operate a generator safely, if they have one.

N.B. Power released a statement that said it has teams of workers ready to respond to any outages if they happen.

The utility also urged people to report outages and check the website for information.

"Power outages are difficult any time of year, but especially during the holiday season when many families get together," N.B. Power said in a statement.