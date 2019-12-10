Heavy rains cause flooding in Sussex

While Saint John residents were cleaning up wind damage Tuesday morning, an hour east in Sussex it was the rain that caused the most trouble.

A storm that dropped up to 88 mm of rain on parts of the province overnight caused waters of Trout Creek to rise in Sussex, which led the city to issue a voluntary evacuation order for flood-prone parts of town.

Scott Hatcher, chief administrative officer of the town, said the forecast called for 60 mm of rain, but it was expected to be spread out over two days.

The rain fell harder than expected, leading the city to issue emergency precautions around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

"If we get a lot of rain on the east side of us … it causes us a lot of grief," said Hatcher. "That's the kind of conditions we had early morning."

Hatcher said the rising water only affected a few neighbourhoods, and no streets had to be closed.

The city had opened an emergency shelter at the Jubilee Hall that later closed.

In neighbouring Sussex Corner, Mike Aubin spent the morning clearing out his basement, which filled with water as a result of the downpour.

Sussex Corner's Mike Aubin says he got about a foot of water in his basement. (CBC)

"By the time I got it all picked up, it was about 7:05 a.m. and I heard the first sump pump kicking on," said Aubin.

"Just as I stopped there for a second and listened, and my young fella his face he was like 'I hear water.'"

Even with five pumps working in Aubin's basement the water still rose a foot.

He said the basement floods about twice a year now, and while he doesn't plan on moving anytime soon, his basement's days may be numbered.

"In the future we'll try to, you know, maybe fill in the basement and eliminate the water problem altogether," said Aubin.