Schools closed as province prepares for 'several hours' of freezing rain

A mix of ice pellets and freezing rain has led to school cancellations across the province Friday morning.

Schools in Anglophone School Districts North, East, West, and South as well as Francophone districts South, Northeast, and Northwest are closed for the day.

Platoon Captain Jim Pomeroy of the Fredericton Fire Department urged caution for any driver who has to head out on the roads.

"There's very little traction, not only to get stopped but to get moving as well," said Pomeroy.

"I witnessed a few vehicles going down hill and they tried to apply their brakes and they just kept sliding."

Slippery conditions

Mike Walker, the roadway operations manager for the City of Fredericton, said crews out trying to salt and sand roadways and sidewalks. But he warns the slippery conditions may last a while.

"We've got all of our salt trucks on the road tackling that as best as we can, but the freezing rain's supposed to continue so I don't expect it's going to get a whole lot better," said Walker.

Julia Arseneault, the communications co-ordinator for SNC Lavalin, said crews are working on the highway between Fredericton and the Quebec border. But she advised drivers to stay off the highway if they can avoid travelling.

"If you can delay a little bit that would probably be best until we can get even more salt out there and make sure we're in the best condition we can be," said Arseneault.

Flights cancelled

Some early morning flights have also been cancelled at the Fredericton, Saint John, Bathurst and Moncton airports.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the entire province except Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

"Freezing rain mixed at times with ice pellets will spread across New Brunswick this morning," said Environment Canada.

"Most areas are likely to see several hours of freezing rain before temperatures rise above the freezing mark and precipitation changes to rain."

