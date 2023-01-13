Messy storm causing difficult driving conditions in New Brunswick
Storm to bring up to 40 centimetres of snow in the north, 60 millimetres of rain in the south
A winter storm bringing snow, freezing rain and rain New Brunswick is making for treacherous road conditions Friday morning.
The province's 511 service has issued an advisory recommending drivers stay off the Trans-Canada Hghway between the Quebec border and Longs Creek west of Fredericton.
New Brunswick's RCMP have also recommended people not travel the route tweeting "driving conditions are extremely poor."
The rest of the highway is listed as snow covered, while several other highways like Route 8 from Fredericton to Bathurst and Route 7 from Oromocto to Saint John are also listed as snow covered.
Weather warnings
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for all of the province, with winter storm warnings in the north, rainfall warnings in the south and some central areas getting both.
Northern areas of the province are forecast to receive upwards of 40 centimetres of snow during the storm.
Central areas are expected to get 15 centimetres of snow, followed by up to 12 hours of freezing rain.
In the south, any snow will quickly turn over to freezing rain and then rain with up to 60 millimetres in the forecast.
Messy mix
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there is heavy snow through much of the province, but it's already starting to turn.
"As of 8 a.m. this morning, the rain snow line is located from McAdam to Saint John," said Simpkin.
"North of the line it is snow which is falling moderately to heavy at times."
That snow will turn to rain later in the day as the temperatures rise to 6 C in Fredericton, accompanied by periods of freezing rain.
In northern and central New Brunswick temperature will dip below freezing overnight, while temperatures will remain above freezing in the south.
Closures include schools, campuses
The storm has forces several schools and universities to change their operating hours.
- All schools in both the Anglophone and Francophone school systems are closed for the day.
- The University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus will delay opening until 12 p.m.
- St. Thomas University will delay opening until 12 p.m.
- The University of Moncton will delay opening until 1 p.m.
- NBCC Saint John, Woodstock, Fredericton, Moncton, Miramichi, Allied Health Education Centre and the Corporate office are closed for the day.
- CCNB Bathurst, Campbellton, Edmundston and Acadian Peninsula campuses are closed for the day.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?