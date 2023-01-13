Messy storm causing difficult driving conditions in New Brunswick

A winter storm bringing snow, freezing rain and rain New Brunswick is making for treacherous road conditions Friday morning.

The province's 511 service has issued an advisory recommending drivers stay off the Trans-Canada Hghway between the Quebec border and Longs Creek west of Fredericton.

New Brunswick's RCMP have also recommended people not travel the route tweeting "driving conditions are extremely poor."

The rest of the highway is listed as snow covered, while several other highways like Route 8 from Fredericton to Bathurst and Route 7 from Oromocto to Saint John are also listed as snow covered.

Weather warnings

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for all of the province, with winter storm warnings in the north, rainfall warnings in the south and some central areas getting both.

A look at levels of precipitation in the province Friday morning. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Northern areas of the province are forecast to receive upwards of 40 centimetres of snow during the storm.

Central areas are expected to get 15 centimetres of snow, followed by up to 12 hours of freezing rain.

In the south, any snow will quickly turn over to freezing rain and then rain with up to 60 millimetres in the forecast.

Messy mix

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there is heavy snow through much of the province, but it's already starting to turn.

"As of 8 a.m. this morning, the rain snow line is located from McAdam to Saint John," said Simpkin.

Winter storm warnings in New Brunswick. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

"North of the line it is snow which is falling moderately to heavy at times."

That snow will turn to rain later in the day as the temperatures rise to 6 C in Fredericton, accompanied by periods of freezing rain.

Rainfall warnings for New Brunswick. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

In northern and central New Brunswick temperature will dip below freezing overnight, while temperatures will remain above freezing in the south.

Closures include schools, campuses

The storm has forces several schools and universities to change their operating hours.