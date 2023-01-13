Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·Updated

Messy storm causing difficult driving conditions in New Brunswick

Several major roadways are listed as covered in snow by the province's 511 service.

Storm to bring up to 40 centimetres of snow in the north, 60 millimetres of rain in the south

CBC News ·
A snow plow truck drives down a snowy, suburban street.
Stormy weather has made for difficult road conditions Friday morning. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

A winter storm bringing snow, freezing rain and rain New Brunswick is making for treacherous road conditions Friday morning.

The province's 511 service has issued an advisory recommending drivers stay off the Trans-Canada Hghway between the Quebec border and Longs Creek west of Fredericton.

New Brunswick's RCMP have also recommended people not travel the route tweeting "driving conditions are extremely poor."

The rest of the highway is listed as snow covered, while several other highways like Route 8 from Fredericton to Bathurst and Route 7 from Oromocto to Saint John are also listed as snow covered.

Weather warnings

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for all of the province, with winter storm warnings in the north, rainfall warnings in the south and some central areas getting both.

A map showing precipitation information.
A look at levels of precipitation in the province Friday morning. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Northern areas of the province are forecast to receive upwards of 40 centimetres of snow during the storm.

Central areas are expected to get 15 centimetres of snow, followed by up to 12 hours of freezing rain.

In the south, any snow will quickly turn over to freezing rain and then rain with up to 60 millimetres in the forecast.

Messy mix

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there is heavy snow through much of the province, but it's already starting to turn.

"As of 8 a.m. this morning, the rain snow line is located from McAdam to Saint John," said Simpkin. 

Winter storm warning map of New Brunswick
Winter storm warnings in New Brunswick. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

"North of the line it is snow which is falling moderately to heavy at times."

That snow will turn to rain later in the day as the temperatures rise to 6 C in Fredericton, accompanied by periods of freezing rain.

A map of Rainfall warnings for New Brunswick.
Rainfall warnings for New Brunswick. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

In northern and central New Brunswick temperature will dip below freezing overnight, while temperatures will remain above freezing in the south.

Closures include schools, campuses

The storm has forces several schools and universities to change their operating hours.

  • All schools in both the Anglophone and Francophone school systems are closed for the day.
  • The University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus will delay opening until 12 p.m.
  • St. Thomas University will delay opening until 12 p.m.
  • The University of Moncton will delay opening until 1 p.m.
  • NBCC Saint John, Woodstock, Fredericton, Moncton, Miramichi, Allied Health Education Centre and the Corporate office are closed for the day.
  • CCNB Bathurst, Campbellton, Edmundston and Acadian Peninsula campuses are closed for the day.

 

With files from Information Morning Fredericton

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now