Police warn drivers against travel as snow, ice pellets, freezing rain whip N.B.

Another winter storm has closed schools across New Brunswick and prompted the RCMP to ask motorists to stay off many roads and highways across the province.

The storm is expected to bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to some areas and could bring ice pellets and freezing rain with it.

RCMP New Brunswick has tweeted out advisories for several highways, including parts of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fredericton police have urged motorists to adjust their driving because of poor conditions and the province's emergency measures organization is warning people to stay off the roads and charge devices in case the power goes out.

A three-car collision on the Mactaquac Dam has closed the road from Route 102 to Route 105, making it impossible to cross the dam.

There are six vehicles stuck on the dam, including the three involved in the accident. RCMP have confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Blowing snow is significantly reducing visibility and the RCMP are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is not recommending travel on these highways:

Route 2 - Edmundston to Moncton

Route 3 - Longs Creek to St. Stephen

Route 4 - Thomaston Corner to Maine

Route 7 (Vanier Highway) - East Junction Route 2 to Finnegan Hill

Route 8 - Route 2 to the Boiestown

​Route 10 - Fredericton to Sussex

Route 11 - Campbellton to Bathurst

Route 95 - U.S. border to Woodstock

Route 105 - Fredericton to Youngs Cove

Route 116 - Chipman to Big Forks

Route 180 Southeast Upsalquitch River to Bathurst

Julia Arseneault, the communications co-ordinator for SNC Lavalin, the company that maintains the Trans-Canada from the Quebec border to Longs Creek, expects that advisory to be extended farther north.

"We're looking at snow-covered roads everywhere right now, poor visibility for the most part, and the blowing snow drifting is certainly contributing to that visibility factor," said Arseneault.

CBC News hosted a special Facebook Live weather update with meteorologists Ryan Snoddon, Jay Scotland and Tina Simpkin on Wednesday morning. If you missed it, you can catch up on the latest news here.

Mike Walker, the roadway operations manager for the City of Fredericton, said the roads in the city are snow-covered and he expects them to stay that way for much of the day.

"You need to use some caution," said Walker.

"We've got our trucks on the road but you know it takes them a couple hours to get through."

Lots of snow and poor visibility on Queen Street in Fredericton. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Jeff Scott, the general foreman for the City of Moncton, said crews started salting the roads at 5 a.m. Wednesday and have also started working on clearing sidewalks.

Scott said part of the challenge crews will face is on side streets where ice remains from previous storms.

"If the wings of the plows start rutting up on that ice, then it kind of lifts it up in general and it becomes difficult to clean as much of the street off," said Scott.

A cyclist braves the winter weather in Moncton on Wednesday morning. (Michele Brideau/Radio-Canada)

Saint John Transit has cancelled service for the day. Fredericton Transit has suspended service until at least 2 p.m. Moncton buses are running, but delays can be expected.

Grand Manan, White Head and Westfield ferry service have also been suspended. The Deer Island route is down to one ferry.

Schools closed

Schools in all the anglophone and francophone school districts are closed.

Classes at several universities and community colleges have been cancelled or delayed.

Have you ever wondered how districts decide to close schools? Watch here as the CBC's Elizabeth Fraser answers that question:

This is what happens behind the scenes when transportation managers see snow, ice or other trouble in the forecast. 1:48

Community college campuses in Dieppe, Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John and Woodstock stayed closed.

The University of Moncton closed its Moncton, Edmundston, Shippagan and Bathurst campuses for the day.

The University of New Brunswick Fredericton and St. Thomas University have delayed opening until 5 p.m. A decision on evening classes will be made at 5 p.m.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas of the province. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

UNB Saint John remained closed for the day.

Mount Allison University won't open until 6 p.m. and the New Brunswick College of Craft & Design closed for the day.

Canada Post is not making deliveries, and all provincial courts are closed for the rest of the day.

Winter storm warnings

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the entire province.

The snow is expected to change over to ice pellets sometime in the afternoon in southern areas of the province.

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, said that the chance of freezing rain in New Brunswick will increase as you head south.

"Closer to the coast we're going to see that mixing with snow and ice pellets," Simpkin said. "To the north, it's going to be all snow and a whole lot of it."

Many businesses have closed for the day because of the storm. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Simpkin said the freezing-rain line looks to be just south of Fredericton.

The storm is expected to taper off this evening in western New Brunswick but will continue into the overnight hours in eastern regions.

NB Power says it is monitoring the storm and crews are ready to respond. At 2:30 p.m., more than 500 customers were without power, most in the Chaleur region.