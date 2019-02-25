New
Storm closes schools across province
All schools in anglophone and francophone school districts are closed for the day.
Up to 50 cm possible in some areas according to Environment Canada
Another winter storm has closed schools all over the province.
All schools in anglophone and francophone school districts are closed for the day.
For a full list of closures check the CBC Storm Centre.
This storm is expected to bring up to 50 cm of snow to some areas of the province according to Environment Canada.
There are still winter storm and snowfall warnings out for the majority of the province, except for some south-western areas.
More to come