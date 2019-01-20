Fredericton church opens temporary shelter during storm

Brunswick Street Baptist Church in Fredericton opened its doors to the homeless on Sunday.

Volunteers set up a temporary shelter for the day to give people a place to have some food and stay warm.

Mavis Doucette helped organize the shelter. (Lauren Bird/CBC News)

"The more we looked at the storm, depending on where you look, the higher up the amounts (of snow) get, and the freezing rain, and a blizzard and where are they going to go?" said volunteer Mavis Doucette.

With malls, coffee shops and the library closed, Doucette said there was growing concern about where people would go during the day.

"We needed to find a way to get them in and get them safe and get them warm and make them feel like they're welcome," Doucette said.

They couldn't stay at the emergency shelter in Bishop House because it closes at 7 a.m.

Volunteers made sandwiches and baked goods and had coffee for guests. By mid-day, Doucette estimated there had already been about 15 guests there.

The decision to open was made late the night before.

Steve Patterson is an associate pastor at Brunswick Street Baptist Church. (Lauren Bird/CBC News)

The volunteers informed the shelter before it closed that there would be a place for the people to go during the day.

Steve Patterson, an associate pastor at Brunswick Street, said the church would consider opening as a day shelter again during a storm.

"It's hard to think of these folks just out there in this, just trying to stay warm, just trying to find places that they can stay for more than just half hour to have tea or coffee," he said.