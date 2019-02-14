Codiac Transpo is coming under fire for keeping Moncton buses on the road during Wednesday's snowstorm.

The storm did close schools and some businesses and government services across the province, and people were encouraged not to use the roads.

It also left some headaches and controversy behind.

Snow was still falling when people took to Codiac Transpo's Facebook page to complain the buses were running.

Some questioned the safety of buses being on the roads while others said they braved the bad weather because their workplaces only close when buses are pulled.

But Isabelle LeBlanc, a city of Moncton spokesperson, said the purpose of keeping the service going was to provide stable transportation for customers, not dictate whether businesses should close.

"We are there to provide transportation to customers," said LeBlanc.

"Stability in that service is critical … you don't want to put out a service and some days it's not running and some days it is running."

Saint John bus service was cancelled on Wednesday, while Fredericton Transport suspended its service for a few hours.

Complaints that transit kept businesses open

Codiac Transpo's Facebook post saying the buses would keep running garnered 137 comments, many criticizing the decision.

"Is this a joke?" wrote Milly Wright.

"I understand money is important but it's a really poor decision. There are some places who are forced to stay open until Codiac Transpo closes and some people can't afford to miss work and just leave."

"I work at the mall and this is ridiculous," wrote Jessica Allen.

"Anything to make a buck, eh?"

LeBlanc said the service consults its drivers, EMO and the Moncton Fire Department before making a decision to cancel service.

She said the decision is based on facts, not comments from people she doubted were even customers of the service.

"It would just probably be a bit more convenient for them if we took the buses off the road because their place of business would close," LeBlanc said.

But there are people who need to get to work, such as hospital employees, even if many business are closed, she said. Many of these people rely on the buses.

Too much ice

In Saint John, slippery sidewalks drew criticism. One business owner said the icy conditions have become a daily headache outside her shop.

Vanessa Duncan, co-owner of Rogue Coffee in the uptown, said this winter has been bad and business is down and Duncan blames the sidewalk conditions for much of that.

Codiac Transpo kept buses on the road during the storm, saying some people still needed the service to get to work. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"It slows things down tremendously," said Duncan.

Co-owner Mike Duncan said city crews have been great and are trying to keep on top of everything, but improvements can be made.

"If it is inaccessible, business is bad," said Duncan