Snow and storm surges expected to slam province

Just when you thought winter was over, it's back to deliver another wallop.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall across New Brunswick on Thursday night and into Friday.

Wet snow will start falling this afternoon and accumulation will increase as temperatures drop below freezing during the night. Heavy snow will fall overnight and into Friday morning.

The snow will taper off Friday afternoon.

During periods of heavy snow, visibility may be reduced. Highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots may be slippery.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of the province, except the Acadian Peninsula, which is under a winter storm warning and a storm surge warning.

The Acadian Peninsula can expect upwards of 20 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Other areas of the province are under a storm surge warning as well, including:

Bathurst and Chaleur Region.

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County.

Miramichi and area.

Saint John and county.

In those regions, people can expect high storm surges and large waves overnight Thursday and Friday morning, especially during high tide. The waves will exceed high astronomical tide, which is the highest tide level that can occur under average metereological conditions.

Coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline.

Coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline Thursday and Friday. Property damage from high tides could occur. (Submitted by Cindy Kohler)

Temperatures will reach a high of 6 Celsius in Saint John on Thursday, but the wind chill will make it feel like –10 C.

In Fredericton, the temperature will peak at 7 C Thursday afternoon. The wind chill will make it feel like –13 C in the morning.

Moncton will reach a high of 8 C and the wind chill will make it feel like –10 C.