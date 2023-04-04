Motorized wheelchair worth $10K stolen from owner's uptown home, say Saint John police

Saint John police are seeking the public's help in locating a motorized wheelchair, stolen overnight last week from outside the owner's uptown home.

It's the type of theft a mobility advocate says is on the rise in New Brunswick because mobility devices are expensive and there's a market for them.

The owner told police the wheelchair was parked outside their home, in the 200-block of Pitt Street, on March 28, when it went missing, sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., said Sgt. Stephen Davidson, of the Saint John Police Force.

The 2019 Quantum wheelchair, with a red body, black seat and joystick control, is worth an estimated $10,000, said Davidson. The major crime unit is investigating.

"I've seen a lot, but I this is the first for me, of a stolen wheelchair," said Davidson, an officer for more than two decades.

He described the crime as "really sad" and "disappointing."

"As you can imagine, it presents a significant challenge to … the individual, their mobility, day-to-day functions," he said.

"We hope that the community can pull together and get this back to the individual that needs it."

Thefts 'every few weeks'

Haley Flaro, executive director of Ability New Brunswick, hopes so too, but thinks the chances are slim. She suspects the wheelchair is likely already on its way to another province to be sold online.

"This type of device is very expensive and it is easy for someone to steal and sell, as we see many who cannot afford them due to lack of insurance or if they are not eligible for provincial programs," she said.

Her organization, which tries to help people with mobility disabilities be full community participants, is seeing such thefts "far too often," she said.

"Every few weeks we're hearing some kind of story of mobility equipment being taken," whether it's a motorized scooter left outside a store, or a walker or rollator, which resembles a walker but with wheels on all legs, left in a building hallway.

Haley Flaro, executive director of Ability New Brunswick, said it's 'really sad times in New Brunswick when we see vulnerable citizens, like people with disability, experiencing this level of theft because these devices are so critical.' (Radio-Canada)

It's "sad" and "discouraging," said Flaro.

"This type of equipment often means freedom to people. It means being able to go to medical appointments, go to the store, go to jobs. And so essentially someone is taking away the freedom of this individual."

New Brunswick has the second highest rate of disability in Canada, after Nova Scotia, she noted, and mobility is one of the most common disability types. "So we have a lot of New Brunswickers relying on this type of equipment."

Can take a year to replace

Getting a mobility device replaced isn't easy either, said Flaro. It can often take about a year, and people might have to pay out of pocket, depending on their situation, she said.

A person might need to be reassessed by an occupational therapist to determine the right type of equipment for them.

Private insurance only covers 80 per cent of a new device every so many years, so they might not be eligible for a new device, or might not be able to afford the co-payment, particularly if their device requires expensive custom features.

"One of the reasons people with a disability are experiencing such high levels of poverty is the cost of adaptive equipment like this," said Flaro.

Similarly, provincial programs might only fund a new device every so many years, so they might have to go through a special exception process, she said.

Owners urged to lock devices up

Flaro urges anyone with a mobility device to not leave them unattended in public and to store them indoors, locked up.

Davidson declined to say whether the stolen wheelchair in question was locked, saying that's the type of information only the thief or thieves would know. "So we try to keep that as part of the investigation."

He could not say if the wheelchair was insured, but did say the owner is applying to have it replaced.

In the meantime, the person will be forced to use a walker, or something similar, said Davidson.

Police are asking any witnesses, anyone with security video, or anyone with information about the stolen wheelchair to contact them at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

"It's certainly something that stands out and it's not something that's very common, so hopefully some tips will come in that we can follow up on," he said.