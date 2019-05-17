Sussex man's wheelchair-accessible van disappears from driveway

When Roger Mason arrived home to Sussex after a family trip, he learned his vehicle — in some ways a lifeline — had disappeared.

Mason uses a wheelchair and the vehicle is specially equipped so he can use it with ease.

"We left the eighth of May to go to a wedding [in] London, Ont. Came back on the 14th and my vehicle was gone," he said.

It was parked in his driveway. It has hand controls, an electric seat and doors and a fold down ramp.

Roger Mason shows where he had parked the van before leaving for his trip. (Graham Thomson CBC News)

Initially Mason thought his daughter had borrowed it. It also has foot pedals.

But as soon as he discovered she didn't have it, and no other family members had it, he called police.

It's a major loss.

"It's my way to travel, I could come and go when I wanted to, I hunt a lot, I'll miss it."

Neighbour John Hay says he noticed it missing Friday morning. (Graham Thomson/CBC)

He also used the van to get to his dialysis appointments three times a week.

"I'm always on the go. I like to go for a drive or go out to the legion, stuff like that. But I'll go through it," he said.

Mason describes the van as "blue/green." It's a 1999 Ford Econoline 150. The licence plate is MASON15.

Mason said he will try to get another van. The cost of adapting his old vehicle was $15,000. Mason paid $6,000 and the government covered the rest.

Now Mason has to rely on family members to take him to his dialysis appointments.

Roger Mason's wheelchair accessible van was stolen from his driveway while he attending a family wedding in Ontario. (Graham Thomson/CBC)

John Hay, Mason's neighbour, was keeping an eye on the house while he was away. Hay noticed the van missing Friday morning, but like Mason, he thought a relative must have picked it up.

"It's terrible. The boy has to get back and forth to the hospital three days a week for his dialysis."

Mason has called his insurance company and the RCMP.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and they're asking the public for help.

Sgt. Jim MacPherson of the Sussex RCMP, said the likelihood of finding it can depend on who stole it.

"If it was kids for a joy ride a lot of times we'll find the vehicle abandoned. But if someone stole it for a certain purpose, like to travel to another province, it does take a little longer to locate the van.

"It could also be stolen by somebody taking it for parts and they could dismantle it and then that would make it more difficult to find."

Mason is hopeful it will turn up in one piece.

"It's my life."