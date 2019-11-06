Police recover stolen tuba, weeks after theft
Police have located the tuba that was owned by the late Miramichi entertainer William Farrah
The story of a tuba stolen from a Miramichi-area home has ended on a high note.
Miramichi Police located the tuba once owned by the late Miramichi entertainer William Farrah on Tuesday.
The instrument is now back in the possession of William's son Blaine, who said he had just about given up all hope of ever seeing his father's instrument again.
"Honest to god, after two weeks, I didn't really think anything was going to come of it," said Farrah.
"[I thought] it's probably in a scrap yard somewhere, or somebody sold it."
The tuba was stolen from Farrah's shed in November and he said the police found it when they executed a search warrant about an unrelated matter.
William Farrah was a beloved local entertainer.
He used to play his tuba at hospitals, graduations and local festivals.
Farrah said he's glad the tuba is home where it belongs. He thinks it deserves a better storage location than it had previously.
"I'm going to keep it in the house though from now on," said Farrah.
With files from Shift
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.