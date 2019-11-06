Stolen tuba a low blow for Miramichi man
Antique tuba belonged to late entertainer William Farrah of Miramichi
A Miramichi man was surprised to discover yesterday that his late father's antique tuba was stolen from a locked shed.
It's not exactly what you'd expect thieves to target, unless they're trying to start their own marching band.
"I looked around and it's one of the first things you see when you walk into the shed," said Blaine Farrah, who discovered the tuba was missing Tuesday morning.
"It's [kept] on the back wall and I noticed it was missing. And then I looked around ... and it's nowhere to be found."
The tuba belonged to his late father, William Farrah, a local entertainer. He used to play for hospital patients, graduations and at the local festival.
"It's been around here a long time," he said. "It's at least 45 years [old], if not longer."
Farrah said the tuba doesn't have a significant money value, but it does have sentimental value.
"I would like to have it back," he said.
And, it would seem the thief doesn't really know much about the fine art of playing the tuba. Otherwise, they may have noticed something rather important.
"They can't actually play it because the mouthpiece is in another part of the house — so they got the tuba, not the mouthpiece."
The first recital will likely be disappointing.
Farrah contacted police about the stolen tuba and he said they've checked local antique shops, pawn shops and bottle exchanges to see if a tuba has been brought in,
But it hasn't been seen... or heard from.
"I'm a little bit optimistic but I can't say for sure if it ever will be found," Farrah said. "It could be somewhere. It could be in another town by now."
Anyone with information about the stolen tuba is asked to contact the Miramichi Police at 1-506-623-2124.
With files from Shift New Brunswick
