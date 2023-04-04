Stolen motorized wheelchair worth $10K returned to owner, say Saint John police

A motorized wheelchair stolen last month has been returned to its owner, says the Saint John Police Force.

Someone found a wheelchair abandoned in an alleyway along the 200-block of Princess Street in the city's uptown Tuesday afternoon and called police, Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said Thursday.

Officers confirmed it was the wheelchair that had been taken from outside the owner's home on Pitt Street on March 28, sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., he said.

The 2019 Quantum wheelchair is worth an estimated $10,000.

Rocca could not immediately comment on the condition of the wheelchair, but did say it was sent to be assessed for damage before it was returned to the owner.

Thief may have grown a conscience

Haley Flaro, executive director of Ability New Brunswick, is thrilled.

"We all deserve a good news story, and this sounds like it is one," she said.

Flaro admits she wasn't optimistic. Her organization, which helps people with mobility disabilities, has seen a rise in such thefts, and she suspected the wheelchair would be sold online.

It's hard to know what happened, she said. The thief might have realized it was a very specialized piece of equipment, with a seat designed specifically for the owner, or found it was too heavy to transport, she said.

Haley Flaro, executive director of Ability New Brunswick, said she hopes the returned wheelchair is in good condition because such devices are 'critical' to people with disability and often mean 'freedom.' (Radio-Canada)

But her "glass half-full" nature makes her hope the thief grew a conscience and decided "this was just a bad decision."

Either way, the case has helped raise awareness about the importance of safely storing mobility equipment, such as scooters, walkers and rollators, she said.

"They're expensive and not always covered" by insurance, said Flaro, noting New Brunswick has many people who rely on such equipment, with the second highest rate of disability in Canada, second only to Nova Scotia.

"So I am concerned about what the future might bring given the rates of inflation, the incidence of poverty among people with a disability. So it's something we need to keep our eyes on."

No charges have been laid in the case, but the major crime unit continues to investigate, said Rocca.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).