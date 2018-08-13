Thieves pull lobster heist at processing plant

Police say they are looking for a large quantity of lobster meat stolen Aug. 10 from a fish processing plant in the northeastern New Brunswick community of Saint-Simon.

The break-in at the plant located 13 kilometres from Caraquet was reported at 7 a.m. but police think the theft took place between 12:45 and 1:30 a.m.

The lobster meat was packed in 20-pound boxes.

Police say a stolen 1999 GMC Safari van was used in the theft. The van with New Brunswick licence plate GMR 044 was taken from a plumbing business in Tracadie. Plumbing tools and pipes that belonged to the company were discarded in a gravel pit in nearby Village-Blanchard,

The van has has not been recovered.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.