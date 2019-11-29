Company replaces stolen heat pump at Salisbury legion for free

After a heat pump was stolen from the Salisbury Royal Canadian Legion, a local company stepped up to replace it free of charge.

Susan Dryden, the president of the legion, said a bartender called her on Wednesday and informed her, "We have a problem."

Another member of the bartending team had gone outside to see why the heat pump wasn't working, only to discover the entire unit was missing.

The legion has two heating units at the front of the building and four at the back. One of the pumps at the back, where there are no security cameras, was stolen.

Susan Dryden, president of the Salisbury Royal Canadian Legion, is thankful a local business offered to replace one of her heat pumps after it was stolen. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Whoever stole the contraption flipped the outside circuit breaker and hacked off the pump's wires so they wouldn't be electrocuted, Dryden said.

The legion holds various fundraisers, such as dinners and poppy sales, to maintain the building throughout the year. It's also in the process of raising money for a new stove and fixing a leaky roof.

"It's a building for the community and our veterans, and to abuse our building is just very upsetting," Dryden said.

The person who stole the legion's heat pump flipped the outside circuit breaker and hacked off the pump’s wires so they wouldn’t be electrocuted. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Dryden posted about the legion's stolen heat pump on Facebook, and a local company, Fillmore Heating & Cooling offered to replace it.

Rob Fillmore, owner of Fillmore Heating & Cooling, said he was shocked when he saw the post about the stolen heat pump.

"It struck a chord with me," said Fillmore, whose grandfather fought in the Second World War.

The Salisbury Royal Canadian Legion is fundraising for a new stove and is fixing its leaky roof. The legion said it could not afford to replace a heat pump too. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

It prompted him to contact his heating unit supplier, Source Atlantic, to ask if they could donate a free unit for him to install.

Heat pumps cost around $1,500 to $2,000. Fillmore said the most someone could receive from selling it for scrap metal is $20.

"It's a lot of damage for very little money," he said.

The new heating unit will be installed Monday.

Dryden said the company's kindness means "so much" to her.

"Insurance would have been $1,000 deductible and that's money that we can't really afford to just put out for a replacement," Dryden said.