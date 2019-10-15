Skip to Main Content
Woodstock RCMP seek help locating stolen rifles, shotguns
7 firearms stolen from Avondale home last week, RMCP say

Woodstock RCMP say seven guns and ammunition were stolen from a home in Avondale on Oct. 7. (CBC)

Woodstock RCMP are asking for the public's help locating firearms stolen from a western New Brunswick home.

Seven guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, was taken after a home in Avondale, 20 kilometres north of Woodstock,  was broken into between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, according to Const. Jean Tremblay in a release issued Tuesday.

Tremblay said the firearms were stolen from a locked cabinet inside the White Road residence.

Police the suspect or suspects also took three guitars, which were recovered on an ATV trail near Burnham Road in Florenceville-Bristol.

The guns include:

  • a .22-calibre Savage rifle.
  • a .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle.
  • a Browning X-Bolt .338 rifle.
  • a .22-calibre single-shot rifle.
  • a Stagecoach double-barrel shotgun.
  • a Remington .12-gauge pump-action shotgun.
  • and a .12-gauge single-shot shotgun.

Ammunition for the guns was also taken at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.crimenb.ca.

