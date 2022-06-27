N.B. worksite where supervisor fell to his death short-handed, inquest hears

A construction worker who described himself as a right-hand man to the late Steven Lutes, says his supervisor's death could have easily been prevented if Lutes had had a spotter.

"If somebody had been standing next to him, he could have been warned that he was getting too close to the edge," said Joel Gardiner in a recorded statement that was given to WorkSafeNB investigators the day after the fatal accident.

"All I've seen is hurry on that site," said Gardiner, who was working on the fifth floor, "eight feet above" Lutes as the two were trying to move concrete forms into position on the morning of January 30, 2017.

The Hilton Garden Inn in Fredericton opened in August 2018. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Gardiner expressed sorrow and remorse for the loss of Lutes, whom he described as a good man who was easy to work with and understanding.

He said he was talking to Lutes on the site at about 7:30 a.m., less than four hours before Lutes fell.

He said the father of two had been talking about his young children attending a birthday party and going swimming.

Gardiner said Lutes, who lived in Upper Coverdale, was exhausted, partly because he was driving to the worksite every day "from Moncton" and was under pressure from his employer to get the job done.

"He was always tired," said Gardiner on tape. "He was driving from Moncton and had two young kids."

"There was a lot of pressure on Steve," he said. "I blame it all on being short-handed on guys," he said.

The coroner's inquest got underway in the Saint John courthouse Monday morning with the selection of a five-member jury.

The jury heard that at the time Lutes fell, wooden guardrails had been removed so that a concrete form could be lifted into place by a crane.

Gardiner said he felt like he saw Lutes wearing his harness, but he said workers were often too hurried to secure their harnesses, or there were no good places to hook into.

Gardiner said the pressure was coming from their employer, Lead Structural Formwork.

In 2019, the company was fined $50,000 in connection with Lutes's death.

Lead Structural Formwork pleaded guilty last fall to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act of failing to ensure the fall-protection system was used.

The company was also fined $10,000 Wednesday for a second, unrelated charge of failing to ensure someone using a hoisting apparatus is competent or under supervision.

Three weeks after Lutes's death, a crane struck a worker on the site and broke his jaw, the courtroom heard.

The eight-storey hotel opened in August 2018. It originally was scheduled to be completed by late 2017.

Lead Structural Formwork was contracted by the general contractor Lindsay Construction.

Aquilini Properties owns the site.