Steven Laurette sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault

Steven Laurette has been sentenced in a Bathurst court to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Laurette, 44, was found guilty in April of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl during events that took place between December 2018 and March 2019 in Petit-Rocher, north of Bathurst, and the surrounding area.

The victim, who can't be named because of a publication ban, gave an emotional statement in the Court of King's Bench on Thursday.

Laurette, of South Tetagouche, in the Bathurst area, faced a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum of 14 years. Crown prosecutor Yves Duguay asked for a sentence of nine years in prison, citing several aggravating factors.

He said Laurette was in a position of authority when he committed the crime. The victim was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis, and Laurette took advantage of her troubled relationship with her father, the prosecutor said.

Laurette's defence lawyer, Alex Pate, asked for a sentence of five to six years.

Following the sentencing, Pate said Laurette plans to appeal both the verdict and the sentence.

At his trial in April, it took jurors less than a day to convict Laurette, who had pleaded not guilty.

The victim testified at trial that she and Laurette had sex five times. She also testified that Laurette often gave her alcohol and cannabis.

Laurette denied having sex with the victim but admitted to providing the minor with alcohol and cannabis.