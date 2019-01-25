Minister struggles with sermon that asks, 'Is there a place for Donald Trump?'

Rev. Steve Berube, a minister at St. Paul's United Church in Riverview, is struggling with this week's sermon.

It all started a few months ago, when he agreed to preach on any topic as a prize in a silent auction fundraiser.

Berube might not have made that promise had he known the highest bidder, a member of his congregation, would choose, "Is there a place for Donald Trump at St. Paul's United ​Church?" as the topic.

"Am I struggling? Of course I'm struggling," Berube said. "I believe in things this man is totally opposed to so how do we deal with that? How do we welcome somebody like this in?"

Parishioner says topic relevant to congregation

​​Art Robson joined forces with a few other anonymous members of the congregation to come up with the $60 bid that won Berube's silent auction offering.

He said the group made a "significant bid," so no one else would get the prize.

Parishioner Art Robson suggested the topic, 'Is there a place for Donald Trump at St. Paul's United Church,' for Sunday's sermon. He sees it as a way to test whether there are limits to the congregation's belief in inclusiveness. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"We're bidding on an opportunity to pick a sermon topic … that will provide [Berube] with a challenge to deal with the subject matter and enhance his knowledge of a subject that is relevant to the church and relevant to the congregation."

​Robson, who isn't a Trump supporter, is clear the challenge isn't just whether the congregation could "pass the time of day," with the U.S. president but whether members could "warmly accept" him.

He's normalized bullying, he's normalized sexual harassment, he's normalized racism ... it's somebody who wields power and authority on society, so that becomes the rub. - Steve Berube, St. Paul's United Church

"I took at look at the history of St. Paul's and the trends that we've been focused on recently, and I thought maybe the subject of inclusiveness and of making room for anybody and everybody in our church might be something that would be au courant," Robson said.

Berube jokes he wasn't aware of "the conspiratorial nature" of the bid, but he will hold up his end of the bargain.

He still hasn't decided on which side of the question he will land.

What would Jesus do?

Berube is, as you might expect, taking a biblical approach — asking himself what John the Baptist, Paul the Apostle and even Jesus would do.

"If I was John the Baptist, it would be really easy. It's your 'brood of vipers.' Really that's an easy one — we'd just get rid of him."

In the Bible, John the Baptist condemns the Pharisees, who were corrupt religious leaders at the time, as wicked and dangerous.

"On the other side, we have Paul the Apostle, who wants to welcome everyone in. Then we have Jesus.

"There are a bunch of different messages."

Trump delivers remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government from the White House last Saturday. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Berube believes inclusiveness is at the core of the United Church, but on the other hand, describes Trump as a liar, a narcissist and a megalomaniac.

"He's normalized bullying, he's normalized sexual harassment, he's normalized racism … it's not somebody who is on the margins, who is disaffected from society — it's somebody who wields power and authority on society, so that becomes the rub."

'We ultimately have to include Donald Trump'

While Robson and Berube joked throughout the interview about the upcoming sermon, Robson said he doesn't feel bad that his challenge is forcing his pastor to struggle.

He points to a song that parishioners sing at Sunday services.

"It includes the lyrics, 'There is room for all,'" Robson said. "Do we really mean that?

"So the challenge is there, and I think if we're singing that song and we mean it, then we ultimately have to include Donald Trump."

Berube still has a couple of days to write the sermon he will deliver on Sunday, which also happens to fall on his birthday.

Berube is asking himself whether Donald Trump should be welcomed by the members of St. Paul's United Church and he still isn't sure what his answer will be. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"What I have to straighten out for Sunday morning is whether Jesus would invite Donald Trump in … or whether he would treat him like some of the religious leaders of his day and call him a bunch of snakes."

In between deep sighs and laughs, Berube said the fact that Robson is willing to ask a difficult question, and the fact that he is willing to struggle with that question, shows that answers aren't always easy, and sometimes there isn't just one.