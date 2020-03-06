What's in a name? UNB professor writes book to find out

What do David Bowie and a fluffy spider have in common? Vibrant orange hair, a name and a mention in a biology professor's new book.

Stephen Heard, a University of New Brunswick biologist, grew curious about the origin of the names of species he was using all the time.

So naturally he decided to investigate and compile a book about it.

"People think the Latin names, the formal names of species that we use, are big and unpronounceable and dull," Heard said.

"And what I've learned is they're anything but dull."

Heard's book, Charles Darwin's Barnacle and David Bowie's Spider: How Scientific Names Celebrate Adventurers, Heroes, and Even a Few Scoundrels, will be published March 17. It's already available for purchase online.

The book delves into eponymous naming, or species that are named for people.

The research "leads you down all these rabbit holes," Heard said.

"You could just spend hours and hours and hours and hours following these threads as they sort of go through the history of science and not just science."

An ugly weed named after a rival botanist

Heard said investigating the names was like putting together a puzzle.

Some of the origin stories are amusing, others poignant. Some are straight-up logical and practical, like the spider species named Heteropoda davidbowie.

The Heteropoda davidbowie is a spider with long skinny legs and orange hair.

"If you think back to the Ziggy Stardust era you can see why David Bowie would be a great name for that spider," Heard said.

Some plant and insect species names sprung from feuds, including a genus of plants named Sigesbeckia, named for Prussian botanist Johann Sigesbeckia.

Carl Linnaeus, who invented the modern system of naming organisms, got into what Heard describes as a "little spat" with Sigesbeckia.

Linnaeus had published a system for organizing plants that divided the organisms up based on the reproductive parts of the plant.

"Johann Sigesbeckia, who is this Prussian fella, didn't like it," Heard said.

"He wrote in a book that Linnaeus's system was lewd, and he couldn't believe that plants would commit such 'loathsome harlotry.'"

Sigesbeckia is a plant with tiny sticky flowers named after Johann Sigesbeckia. (Flickr)

So Linnaeus named a weed with tiny sticky flowers and small reproductive structures after Sigesbeckia.

"The tiny little flowers are critical because Linnaeus had written about how you should name a species for someone that resembles them in some way."

Heard's book also features rich illustrations of the organisms discussed in his book.

The drawings were completed by a scientific illustrator based in Guelph, Ont., named Emily Damstra.

Heard is launching the book at the Fredericton Public Library on Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m., although it will already be released by then.