Ex-teacher admits sexually touching minors in N.B.

A man who worked as a teacher in New Brunswick and Newfoundand has admitted to committing sex crimes in the Moncton area last year.

Stephen Riley Blackwood, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of sexual interference. He appeared in Moncton provincial court by phone.

The charges alleged Blackwood directly or indirectly touched people under 16 for a sexual purpose in Moncton and Petitcodiac, N.B., between September and December last year.

The details of what Blackwood has admitted are expected to be given at a future court appearance.

Blackwood was scheduled to stand trial on the Moncton-area charges in late August and early September, but those dates were cancelled and he has pleaded guilty to several of the charges. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Blackwood had been scheduled to stand trial earlier on the charges and others in Fredericton, but the trials were cancelled as his lawyer and prosecutors discussed a plea deal.

Several sexual assault charges Blackwood also faced are expected to be withdrawn at sentencing.

Blackwood faces charges of sexual interference, sexual assault, and assault in Fredericton. He also is charged with failing to comply with a release condition in Amherst, N.S., last fall.

Dustin Caissie, Blackwood's lawyer, told Judge Troy Sweet that the charges in those communities are expected to be transferred to Moncton to be dealt with.

Taught for years in Newfoundland

RCMP previously said Blackwood worked as a supply teacher for the Anglophone East School District between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4, 2022, at various schools. Some of the charges coincide with that period.

In February, RCMP said in a news release that one incident happened at an unnamed school.

Blackwood previously worked as a substitute teacher in the St. John's, N.L., metro region for nine years.

Blackwood posted multiple videos to social media over recent years under the name "blamzooka" and featuring children at water parks in Ontario and New Brunswick, beaches in various locations, and the Pointe-du-Chêne wharf near Shediac.

The cases against Blackwood began in Fredericton last fall. Police in that city were called Nov. 10 about a man recording children at four hotel pools.

Blackwood was arrested and released on conditions that included remaining within New Brunswick. He wasn't initially charged.

Police in Amherst, a border community in Nova Scotia, were called Nov. 18 and later that month charged Blackwood with breaching the condition to remain in New Brunswick.

The Fredericton charges were laid Nov. 21 alleging he sexually assaulted a person under 16 and sexually touched the same person with his stomach or chest on Nov. 10. He was also charged with assaulting another person.

Allegedly violated bail conditions

He was held but released by a judge at the end of November on various bail conditions.

He was arrested by RCMP in Moncton on Dec. 2 for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Three charges were laid, including one alleging he failed to stay away from a location where a young person was reasonably expected to be located, such as a school, pool or beach.

Blackwood has remained in custody since his arrest in Moncton.

In the following months RCMP laid more charges, including those in Moncton that he pleaded guilty to on Tuesday.

He admitted:

two counts of sexual interference between Sept. 5 and Dec. 3, 2022, in Moncton involving two victims.

one count of sexual interference on Nov. 3, 2022, in Petitcodiac involving one victim.

one count of sexual interference on Nov. 3, 2022, in Moncton involving one victim.

one count of sexual interference on Nov. 16, 2022, in Petitcodiac involving one victim.

Publication bans prohibit reporting anything that would identify the victims.

Blackwood said little during the appearance Tuesday, responding "yes" when the judge asked if he understood he was pleading guilty.

Blackwood returns to court Oct. 6 to set a sentencing date and to potentially deal with the charges from Fredericton and Amherst.

The charges he pleaded guilty to are summary conviction, lesser charges with shorter sentences than indictable offences. A summary conviction sexual interference charge carries a sentence of three to 18 months in jail.

Blackwood's lawyer declined to comment prior to sentencing.