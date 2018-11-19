Province awaits report on fix for Reversing Falls Bridge

Saint John's century-old Reversing Falls Bridge will remain off-limits to heavy trucks until at least early 2019.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure imposed weight restrictions on the bridge in early October when an inspection revealed broken welds on end span girders at both ends of the structure.

The spandrel bridge, which opened in 1916 at the height of the First World War, is constructed entirely of steel.

The maximum weight limit for vehicles is now set at 30 tonnes, down from 56.5.

"[The department] is currently waiting on a report for the recommended repairs from a consultant before the department can estimate more accurately when the repairs might be completed," said department spokesman Jeremy Trevors.

He said it is hoped the weight restrictions can be lifted early in 2019.

The bridge is located in the riding of MLA Dorothy Shephard, who has just been named to the provincial cabinet as minister of social development.

Isaac Erb & Son photo of Saint John's newly opened Reversing Falls Bridge prior to removal of the earlier suspended bridge. (New Brunswick Museum X15552) "I have been told the consultant hired did the inspection [the week of Oct. 29] and is finishing the report, expected very soon," said Shephard.

"Once that report is received they will better understand the scope of work to be completed and can move forward."

Harold Wright, a local historian, co-authored a book on Saint John's harbour bridges.

He said much of steel on the bridge has been replaced over the years.

"As you can imagine in a salt air environment steel does not do well," said Wright. "But the province has been very good maintaining it.

"The last major upgrade that I can remember where the bridge was closed and they literally took it apart was 1977."

Wright said the lengthy closure 40 years ago was a huge inconvenience for motorists who were detoured to the Saint John Harbour Bridge. Tolls on that span were temporarily suspended.

"I'm not going to be surprised if sometime in the next few years we hear the province announce, 'Oh, we're going to have to replace that at some point,'" said Wright.

Residents welcome reduced truck traffic

Coun. John MacKenzie, whose ward includes neighbourhoods off Chesley Drive, said he's been hearing from residents there who are relishing the respite from heavy truck traffic.

"It's heaven. They're sleeping better and their enjoying a better quality of life," said MacKenzie who would like to see the route closed permanently to transports.

"They're tired of the noise and the dust and the rumbling. It's unnecessary because these trucks can get to their destination by using the highway," he said.

"It's costing the city a lot of money to repair these streets they use for these trucks."