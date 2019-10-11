1,500 jobs lost, but unemployment rate declines in September
Statistics Canada's monthly report says 3,100 full-time jobs were lost, and 1,700 part-time jobs added
New Brunswick's unemployment declined in September, but the province also lost 1,500 jobs in the same month, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.
The unemployment rate hovered around 8.3 per cent, bumping up half a percentage point from September of last year. In August, the unemployment rate was 8.6 per cent.
The monthly labour force report released on Friday showed the province lost 3,100 full-time jobs and gained 1,700 part-time jobs.
Meanwhile, the Canadian economy added 54,000 jobs in September, bringing the unemployment rate down to 5.5 per cent from 5.7 per cent.
The gains were mostly in full-time work, the agency's Labour Force Survey said.
There are 456,000 more jobs in Canada than a year ago, bringing employment up 2.4 per cent.
