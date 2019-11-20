Teach children about their rights and reflect them in schools, says youth advocate

New Brunswick's child, youth and seniors advocate wants the province to "take all measures" to fully implement the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In particular, Norman Bossé says the province should ensure children in schools are aware of their rights and of mechanisms for redress and that schools respect those rights in delivering services.

It's the only official recommendation in the 11th annual State of the Child Report, released in Fredericton on Wednesday.

"Over the years, the success of rights-respecting schools models, implemented in other jurisdictions, have shown proven results in developing children and youth who feel safe, respected and engaged in school," Bossé said in a statement.

Some schools in New Brunswick are already ensuring children are educated about their rights, he said, citing Park Street Elementary in Fredericton as an example.

"They teach the children, right from Grade 1 on, about the convention and their rights and how it applies in their daily lives," said Bossé.

Norman Bossé made one official recommendation in the annual State of the Child Report. 1:00

But "many challenges linger" in ensuring all 54 articles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child are upheld everywhere, he said.

"It's good to say you have 42 rights in the convention and the rights of the child, but you don't know what they are and they don't know what they mean, and you don't know how it's applied in daily life, it's not going to improve the public knowledge of the convention."

Bossé praised the provincial government's recent green paper on wide-ranging education reforms in his 97-page report, but he contends a rights-based education reform is critical to ensuring success.

His report's release was part of Child Rights Education Week and also in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.