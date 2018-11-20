State funeral today for Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau

The state funeral for Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau will be held this morning in Sainte-Thérèse d'Avila Church in her home community of Robertville.

The traditional Catholic funeral service is set to begin at 11 a.m. It will be led by Rev. Maurice Frenette.

The service will be livestreamed on CBC New Brunswick's website.

Vienneau died Aug. 2 at the Chaleur Regional Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was 63.

Officials have confirmed there will be an honour guard involving members of the military and RCMP as well as a pipe and drum ceremony.

Books of condolences for members of the public to sign will be available at the New Brunswick Legislature and Government House in Fredericton between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Aug. 23.

All official events at Government House remain cancelled until further notice.

The Canadian flag at the Peace Tower in Ottawa will remain at half-mast until the funeral.