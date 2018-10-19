Moncton doctor seeks to standardize concussion treatment

A Moncton doctor is working to make sure young athletes in New Brunswick are getting the latest in concussion treatment.

An informal group started by Dr. Jeff Pike is hosting a clinician education program at the Moncton Hospital on Friday for doctors and therapists from across the province to get up to date.

"Some clinicians who don't deal with this on a regular basis like some of us do have become a little intimidated," Pike told Information Morning Moncton.

Dr. Jeff Pike is part of a group of doctors and community therapists working to standardize sports-related concussion management in Moncton so that no matter where an athlete is seen in Moncton, they'll be treated with the most up-to-date treatment protocols. 8:23

Pike is one of a few concussion clinicians in Moncton and has been working in the field for 14 years. He's also a team doctor for the Moncton Wildcats.

"We need more people. There's just too many concussions for just a few of us to deal with," said Pike.

Changes in treatment

Pike said that every four years physicians meet from across the world to discuss any advancements in concussion treatment guidelines.

He said there are usually one or two new updates and he wants to share that knowledge with other doctors in the province.

For example, he said doctors were formerly very conservative when allowing patients to do activity. Now, research suggests people with concussions should do things like go for a walk when they feel able.

"We're hoping we can give the tools to … the physicians who are seeing this, and bring them up to speed," said Pike.

"Then of course we want to keep them up to speed because this is going to change with the next concussion guidelines and it's changing all the time."

Pike won't stop with just informing fellow physicians. He plans to combine the presentations from the six speakers at Friday's event into a video that will be used for a free public presentation on Nov. 8 at the Moncton Hospital.