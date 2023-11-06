Don't throw out that stamp — it might be a New Brunswick woman's original design

Jocelyne Saulnier said it was one of the most exciting days of her career when Canada Post called her a few years back to see if she'd be interested in designing some postal stamps.

The Riverview, N.B., woman said they were gauging her interest and told her that she would get a call when a subject came up that would suit her design style.

Now, her designs will be part of the holiday stamp series for this year.

"It's quite a pinch-me moment," she said.

Jocelyne Saulnier started working solo in the graphic design field around 15 years ago. Her design for the Canada Post holiday stamp series is a depiction of winter scenes from the West Coast to the East Coast. (Khalil Akhtar/CBC)

Saulnier has had an extensive career in graphic design, which began when she completed a bachelor of design degree at the Nova Scotia College of Art Design. She worked at some agencies in Halifax and then Moncton before starting to work on her own around 15 years ago.

Her Canada Post design is a panoramic wintry scene from left to right made up of three individual stamps each depicting a region of Canada — West, Central and East.

The West Coast design shows snow-covered mountains and bright blue water, with people skiing and snowboarding down a mountain.

The Central design has tall trees surrounding an outdoor skating rink filled with people and a glowing fire off to the side.

The cover of each stamp booklet shows the full image that is on each stamp. Saulnier says each one has a different shade of blue or green for the sky, and that makes them especially unique from one another. (Khalil Akhtar/CBC)

The East Coast design is a lighthouse scene with people sledding down a snowy hill as choppy green waves lap against the cliffside.

Each design is quite different in appearance, said Saulnier, because she didn't want the consumer to confuse them. Each has a different shade of blue or green for the sky, making them especially unique from one another.

The paintings on the stamps were done by Tim Zeltner, an illustrator based outside of Toronto.

Saulnier said she chose Zeltner for the project because of the magical and whimsical style of his art.

She said she got a description of the concept from Canada Post and then gave Zeltner her rough sketch showing what she envisioned for the series along with samples of his work that represented what she had in mind.

Saulnier says the final product is almost exactly like what was on her screen, but a type of varnish was added to certain areas, which she says makes the snow look almost pearlescent. (Khalil Akhtar/CBC)

Zeltner would come back with a rough sketch, the two would tweak it and Zeltner would come back with an even more detailed pencil sketch. Once the pair were happy with the design, Zeltner would proceed with a paintbrush.

Saulnier said she thinks the stamp series will appeal to a broad range of Canadians.

She said looking at the final printed product, it is almost exactly like what was on her screen, but a type of varnish was added to certain areas, which Saulnier said makes the snow look almost pearlescent.

Saulnier has already placed an order for the stamp series, adding an extra level of excitement to sending her Christmas cards this year.