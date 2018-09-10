Stamp honouring paramedics unveiled in Fredericton

A new Canada Post stamp commemorating paramedics was unveiled in Fredericton on Monday.

The stamp, which is the first in a series of five commemorating first responders, shows ground and air paramedics treating a woman.

Chris Hood, the president of the Paramedics Association of Canada, said the stamp means a lot to the still relatively new field.

"Paramedicine is a fairly young profession," he said. "[It's] rooted back a lot less years ago than some of the other health or some of the other public safety occupations.

"But certainly it's an important component of the public safety system and the health care system. So I think it's important that we recognize the good work that the men and women around this province and around this country do."

Hood also said it felt good to know the paramedics stamp was the first in the series.

"I think everybody that is a first responder certainly would know that as first responders [we're] a bit competitive amongst ourselves," said Hood.

"As the first launch [that] obviously means we're the best. So let it be noted we are the best."

First-hand account

George Woodworth, the vice-president of Ability New Brunswick, told the story of how paramedics saved his life after a hunting accident. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

One of the people who helped unveil the stamp was someone who was helped by paramedics, George Woodworth, the vice-president of Ability New Brunswick.

Woodworth was paralyzed after falling out of a tree in a hunting accident in Tay Creek 11 years ago. Two paramedics, named Troy and Jennifer, saved his life.

"When the paramedics got there, they did their utmost to keep me alive while stabilizing my neck, disentangling me from the saplings that … my legs were tangled up in," said Woodworth.

He provided some insight into the sometimes frustrating work that paramedics have to do.

"As is typical with most brain injuries, I was very combative, I was verbally abusive and very non-compliant," he said.

"I was later told that Troy and Jennifer were also very surprised that I'd even survived."

Thumbs up

'It helps to show some respect and recognition of the hard work paramedics have done in Canada,' said paramedic John Nicholson. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Paramedics who attended the event at Ambulance New Brunswick's regional headquarters gave the stamp a resounding thumbs up.

"I've been in this business for about 40 years, so to see this recognition, with this commemorative stamp, is a really good thing," said paramedic John Nicholson.

"It helps to show some respect and recognition of the hard work paramedics have done in Canada."

Paramedic Christina Gallant called the move "huge."

"It's a huge push forward in our profession to be represented," said Gallant. "It meant a lot."

Stamps honouring the Armed Forces, search and rescue, firefighters and police will be unveiled throughout Canada through the week.