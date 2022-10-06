Man stabbed, mugged after stopping to help apparently stranded couple

A man was stabbed and robbed after he stopped to help two people who appeared to be having car trouble.

In a news release, the Perth-Andover RCMP asked for the public's help finding the two people, who are still at large.

The release said the victim, a 38-year-old man, was driving on Route 390 in Rowena, a small village near Perth-Andover, on Tuesday morning.

A man and woman flagged him down at around 9:45 a.m., the release said. Their car was on the side of the road, with hazard lights on and the hood open.

"When the man stopped to assist, the two assaulted him and the man was stabbed," the release said. "The individuals stole his wallet, and fled the scene."

The release said the man called the police and was taken to hospital. His injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Cpl. Alexandre Savard of the Perth-Andover RCMP said it is not known whether the two people targeted the man, or whether this was a random attack.

"The suspects are unknown at this time, so we don't know," he said.

Savard said he's never seen a similar case in the area.

"This is a very unique situation," he said. "These are going to be very, very rare incidents."

He said people should be cautious, but it's difficult to know how to prevent such an attack if someone did want to stop on a highway to help someone who's seemingly in trouble.

"There's no obligation for you to stop. But if you decide to do so, make sure that it's done the safe manner," he said. "It's not something that's going to happen every day and it's hard to prevent."

He said people should consider the surroundings and your circumstances before making a decision to stop.

"It might be a circumstance that you have someone else with you, but if you're alone, might not be a good idea to stop," he said.

Description of the two people, car

The release said the man was possibly in his 50s, with a medium build, grey beard and "spoke English with no apparent accent."

The woman is possibly in her late teens to mid twenties. She's short with a slim build, and had black hair with purple highlights.

Their car was an older model four-door Honda Civic, light grey in colour, with no licence plate.

"The vehicle was also described as in visibly poor condition, with visible rust spots," the release said.

"Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, who was travelling on Route 390 on October 4 at approximately 9:45 a.m., or who lives in the area and may have surveillance footage from the time of the incident, to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP," the release said, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.