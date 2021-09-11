Man sent to hospital after stabbing near Moncton homeless shelter

A man in his late 20s has been sent to hospital after a stabbing outside the House of Nazareth homeless shelter in Moncton, police say.

Police received the call about a man with stab wounds close to 75 Albert St. around 10 p.m. Friday, said Sgt. Thierry Malenfant of the Codiac RCMP.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but is not in life-threatening condition, according to Malenfant.

A suspect, another man in his 20s, was arrested soon after and charged with aggravated assault.

Police don't believe there's any risk to the public, Malenfant said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court next week.