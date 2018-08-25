One man sent to hospital after stabbing on Fredericton's north side

One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man Thursday night on Fredericton's north side.

The Fredericton Police said in a statement Friday that they responded to a home shortly after 11:00 p.m.

There they found an adult man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

That man was sent to hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The man accused of the stabbing is expected to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on Friday.