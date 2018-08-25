Skip to Main Content
One man sent to hospital after stabbing on Fredericton's north side
New Brunswick

One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man Thursday night on Fredericton’s north side.

Male suspect expected to appear in court Friday, said Fredericton Police

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
Fredericton Police Force responded to a report of a stabbing on the city's north side around 11:00 p.m. Thursday. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

The Fredericton Police said in a statement Friday that they responded to a home shortly after 11:00 p.m.

There they found an adult man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

That man was sent to hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The man accused of the stabbing is expected to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on Friday.

