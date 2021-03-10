Man arrested after stabbing in Dieppe at Purolator depot

Codiac RCMP say a 34-year-old man will be charged Wednesday with attempted murder and aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck.

RCMP Sgt. Tyson Nelson said police received a call at 5:30 p.m. AT Tuesday about a stabbing at 1855 Champlain St. — the site of a Puralotor depot — in Dieppe, N.B.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and released later that day, Nelson said.

"The victim was very lucky," Nelson said.

"The stab wound missed the arteries and there was very little blood, so it was... just a lucky, lucky situation that could have been much worse."

Nelson said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and was later stopped and arrested by police on the corner of Dieppe Boulevard and Champlain Street.

Nelson said the suspect and the victim knew each other, but could not say what prompted the alleged assault.

The suspect, who's from Havelock, N.B., is expected to appear in Moncton provincial court Wednesday afternoon for the charges to be laid, Nelson said.