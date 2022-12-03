N.B. RCMP investigating death of Elsipogtog First Nation man as homicide

New Brunswick RCMP are treating the death of a 24-year-old Elsipogtog First Nation man as a homicide, a police news release said Saturday.

According to the release, police responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Main Street in Elsipogtog First Nation at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Police arrived at the location to find a man with stab wounds, the release said.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance. He later died of his injuries, according to the release.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-506-7267 or to report tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.