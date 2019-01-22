Crop tops and sports bras are officially considered appropriate clothing at the St. Thomas University gym.

"It's suitable exercise attire," said university spokesperson Jeffrey Carleton.

Two months ago, the university apologized to MacKenzie Parsons, who was told by a staff member her crop top wasn't allowed at the school gym because it was distracting. Parsons's social media post about the event drew attention from students and media.

Now the university has released a new policy, dealing mostly with safety and etiquette. According to the policy, articles that can't be worn are ones with zippers, studs and snaps that may get caught and cause injury.

"There's no judging of clothing or appearance," Carleton said. "It's basic common-sense rules. And we're relying on the good judgment of the patrons of the gym to make decisions for themselves."

I think it's really great, honestly, because I think, like, it probably happened to other people too in the gym and they didn't say anything. - MacKenzie Parsons, fourth-year student.

The St. Thomas J.B. O'Keefe Fitness Centre previously didn't have a dress code, which Carleton said made it difficult to know how to respond to a student who complained about inappropriate comments by staff.

"Because we lacked policy we had no basis on which to deal with the issue," he said. "When you make a mistake, and you realize you've made a mistake, then the right thing to do is to apologize."

Making change

Along with administration and the athletics department, Parsons was consulted on the policy before it was released. She said she's happy with the result.

"I think it's really great, honestly, because I think, like, it probably happened to other people too in the gym and they didn't say anything and they were just like ... 'Whatever, I'll just go and put my shirt on,'" she said.

Parsons didn't just let it go, she said, because "I was really angry at the time."

Carleton said this is not the first time a student complaint resulted in policy changes. Parsons said it wasn't her intention to call for a new policy, but she did want people to know what happened.

"I was shocked at the response, like a lot of supportive [people] and like even, like, the gym was very supportive of me coming back and saying, you know, like, 'You are able to wear this.'"

Carleton said the university received dozens of emails and messages after Parsons's post.

"It doesn't sound like a lot, but it's actually a significant number when people take the time to reach out," Carleton said.

Point of reference

Parsons said this policy is important because it will give her something to refer to if she's told her clothing is too distracting.

"If it happens again I'll point to the policy," she said. "I think it's very important … I think that they should have had it a long time ago, so that I could go on there and be like 'Oh, I am allowed to wear that' and be able to go to them and be, like, 'You kicked me out, but on the policy it says this.'"