Acts of Kindness: Theatre festival to raise money for homeless shelters

Jason McIntyre is hoping the power of theatre will help raise money for the Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc., but he is still looking for a bit of help from the community.

The second-year student at St. Thomas University is organizing the Acts of Kindness Theatre Festival through Theatre St. Thomas, and the money raised will go the homeless shelter group that serves the capital city area.

"Especially with the weather outside now, I mean, you read the stuff about tent city and you just imagine what it's like to live on the streets and have people walk by you and not even feel human," said McIntyre.

He started planning a theatre festival back in September, but it was when he partnered with the homeless shelter that the festival really took off. The one-night festival will feature three one-act plays and will be accepting donations.

"I couldn't turn my back on it," said McIntyre. "If you see a homeless person on the street, remember that we're only a few unfortunate steps away from the same case."

Seeking submissions

McIntyre is still looking for people to join the festival. He's had a couple actors and directors sign up, but he is still looking for more.

The deadline for actors and directors to apply is Dec. 31. McIntyre said they will need about 15 actors and they can be of any age.

McIntyre is looking for playwrights, directors and actors of all ages to help make the festival a reality. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"Even if it's your first time ever acting, this is a great opportunity to not be thrown to the wolves," said McIntyre.

"It's a very safe environment. Just a script reading, so no memorization. People just have a chance to let loose and maybe do a funny voice. That's what I like theatre for to be honest."

He's giving people a little bit more time who are writing scripts. He will take submissions until Feb. 14, and then the directors will pick which shows they want to put on. The plays can be about whatever the writer wants.

McIntyre has STU's Black Box Theatre booked for March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

"You just got to do what you can, and, yeah, it's the holiday season so lets do what we can," said McIntyre.