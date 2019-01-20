St. Stephen woman dies in ATV crash

A 51-year-old St. Stephen, N.B., woman has died after an ATV crash in McAdam.

RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Saunders Road at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday after someone came across the crash site.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the ATV went off a loading ramp near the McAdam railway station. The woman died at the scene due to her injuries.

RCMP say the locals cut through the area of the train station frequently to connect to trails around the village.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.