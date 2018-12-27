Skip to Main Content
Man arrested in connection with Christmas Eve death of St. Stephen woman

An arrest has been made in connection with the Dec. 24 death of a St. Stephen woman.

A 55-year-old man will appear in Saint John Provincial Court on Thursday

Julia Wright · CBC News ·
A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in St. Stephen. (RCMP)

The RCMP's major crime unit and West District RCMP reported on Dec. 26 that the death of the woman, 52, was being treated as a homicide. 

At around 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 24, police were called to a residence on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen regarding a dispute. 

Responding officers found a 52-year-old woman from St. Stephen dead at the scene, and a 55-year-old man from Little Ridge unresponsive with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. 

The man was released from hospital on Dec. 26, after which he was arrested by police. 

Police said the incident was not a random act.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's cause of death. 

A 55-year-old man will appear in Saint John Provincial Court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Julia Wright

Julia Wright is a reporter based in Saint John. She has been with the CBC since 2016.

