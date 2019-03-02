St. Stephen missionary 'just waiting' to return to troubled Haiti

While the federal government warns people not to travel to Haiti, a St. Stephen woman can't wait to return to the Caribbean country.

Karen Harding is a missionary and vice-president of Mission Evangelique D'oeuvre Sociale, based in Les Cayes, Haiti.

She left Haiti in November and hasn't been able to return.

"I was speaking with an RCMP officer here yesterday and he warned me not to go into Port-au-Prince," Harding told Information Morning Saint John this week.

"I'm just waiting. It will happen. I will be able to get back."

Harding started supporting a mission in Haiti about 10 years ago but only signed up to serve there in 2017. The mission in Les Cayes includes a medical clinic and a school.

The Mission Evangelique D'oeuvre Sociale is based in Les Cayes, Haiti. (Submitted by Karen Harding)

Originally she wanted to set up a new mission but decided to join a Haiti-based one instead.

"I'm the only Canadian in this team and I live with them work with them do all the mission work with them and what I have found is that I am I am actually seeing first-hand what it's like to be Haitian and experiencing a lot of the hardships along with them," said Harding.

Anti-government protests in Haiti have thrust the country into a state of anarchy and have caused Canada to issue warnings not to travel there.

The protesters have called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse and Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant over mismanagement of an oil deal with Venezuela that was meant to free up funds for Haiti, which is still recovering from several natural disasters.

Harding said Haiti is experiencing extreme poverty and endless struggles.

"Most of them do not even own a toilet, so it's common to go down the street and see women squat on the ground to go to the bathroom," said Harding.

Anti-government protests in Haiti have led Canada to issue warnings against travel there. (Submitted by Karen Harding)

"Many of them are very concerned about even having enough food during the day to feed their family."

Harding said the country is like a war zone.

Food prices have skyrocketed, with a bag of rice now costing about $40 Canadian.

Harding said she has been trying to raise money to send back, but raising it is only half the battle. Getting it to her co-workers is difficult.

Harding said she's waiting to see what will happen but knows she'll be going back to Haiti. (Submitted by Karen Harding)

"Sometimes they can't even get to a bank machine or a Western Union to get the money," said Harding.

"That's how dangerous it is."

Still, she said, Haitians are resilient, a quality Harding connects with their faith.

She said a Haitian told her, "the people of Haiti believe the entire world has excluded them, but what keeps them going is they know God loves them."