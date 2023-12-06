St. Stephen residents concerned after location announced for new homeless shelter

Following months of discussion on a location for a long-term shelter for people who are homeless in St. Stephen, the province announced Tuesday that a location is "finalized."

The site is at 24 Happy Valley Rd., on the outskirts of the New Brunswick border town, near Highway 1. The province is calling it a "temporary housing initiative" that will be operational by late February.

But not everyone is happy about it.

"We want to know if it's a done deal, for one thing, if it's a possibility to get it moved to a different location, because that location is just not acceptable," said Andrea McCaffrey, who is the spokesperson for 'Concerned Neighbours of Happy Valley Lane.'

McCaffrey said the group of about 18 residents heard "through the grapevine" that this location was likely to be chosen.

"It's a little side street that's probably got 10 or 15 houses up along it. Very quiet. Very, you know, hush, no issues at all," McCaffrey said, adding the street is also close to the high school.

Andrea McCaffrey is the spokesperson for a group of 18 neighbours calling themselves "Concerned Neighbours of Happy Valley Road" and wants to see a different location chosen. (Submitted by Andrea McCaffrey)

The issue of homelessness in St. Stephen reached a breaking point in late November, when a man who was homeless was found dead in a public park.

At the time, St. Stephen's municipal council declared a state of emergency, saying there was a lack of urgency from the province to deal with the issue.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin voided the declaration two days later, calling it "frivolous" and "political posturing."

A week later, the town announced plans for a 24-hour drop in centre for the homeless population, and said a more permanent solution would be announced soon.

McCaffrey said the group is not "against homelessness," but has concerns about safety and property values, and wants to see a location picked farther from town.

The location at 24 Happy Valley Road, shown here, is on the outskirts of St. Stephen near Highway 1 and the high school. (Google Maps)

"We're worried of what it's going to bring to the community or closer to our homes and properties. Just worried for seniors. Worried for the children at the high school," she said.

Public meeting planned for Thursday

On Tuesday, residents and businesses in the immediate area of Happy Valley Rd., received letters inviting them to a public meeting at the Garcelon Civic Centre on Thursday evening to hear the "preliminary plan" for the shelter.

They'll also be able to ask questions, but only two people from each household or business that received the letter can attend.

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern told CBC News Tuesday evening that the province chose the shelter location based on its criteria, including that it not be too far from downtown.

St. Stephen mayor Allan MacEachern said that Thursday's meeting will be the opportunity to residents to ask questions about the location, which he said was chosen by the province. (Graham Thompson/CBC News)

He said the community has been "getting heated" after rumours started circulating about the new location, and the public meeting will be an opportunity for residents to get answers.

He said the province didn't address residents' concerns before the announcement or the meeting.

"I can't see it turning out any other way, regardless of how you spin it. They've got their concerns and they have every right to share their concerns," MacEachern said.

MacEachern said the issue of homelessness needs to be dealt with.

In December, he told CBC News there were approximately 70 to 100 homeless people in St. Stephen.

Nearby business concerned

Jamie Kinney is the general manager of Downey Ford, which is right across the street from Happy Valley Rd.

He said he's concerned about a lack of communication from the province before announcing the location was finalized.

Kinney said he and his staff have had issues in the past with a homeless encampment behind his business, which led to theft.

"I was always up at night time, worried about what was going to happen … I'd have sleepless nights because of the incidents that were happening here," Kinney said.

Kinney said he's also concerned about the proximity to the high school his kids attend.

He said it comes down to the lack of solutions for drug addiction and mental illness in St. Stephen.

Neighbourhood Works, the St. Stephen non-profit that will be running the new centre, did not respond to request for comment from CBC News when reached Tuesday afternoon.