St. Stephen High School students take the East Coast Music Awards by storm

It's not every day high schoolers get up close and personal with musicians up for awards.

For Grade 12 student Olivia McCray, it was an exciting moment to interview Newfoundland singer Yvette Lorraine during the East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.

"We talked for about, like, 45 minutes and it was, like, the best thing ever.... She's really nice," said the St. Stephen High School student.

"Another standout moment would probably be the red carpet, although I had heels on so my feet were killing me," McCray said laughing.

McCray interviews Newfoundland singer Yvette Lorraine. (Submitted by Scott Legge)

She and Ian Curran, her fellow Grade 12 co-host, got the opportunity to check out the ECMA red carpet and interview stars because of a program offered at the school.

The program has allowed the students to gain experience working the award show for their school production, Spartan TV.

Curran interviewed ECMA host Maestro Fresh Wes during Thursday's red carpet. (Submitted by Scott Legge)

"It's like a dream come true," he said.

Curran said music has been part of his life as a performer. He said the pandemic has been hard for him, his friends and fellow performers.

"It was really through Spartan TV where I was really able to kind of find myself and perform through the camera and ultimately find my passion," he said.

From a young age, Curran and McCray had a passion for music. (Submitted by Scott Legge)

Teacher Scott Legge is proud of what his students have accomplished.

"It's seriously a cannonball effect, and what's happening in our small town of St. Stephen is they're bringing music and we're creating passion and interest in the arts and the industry," said Legge.

He adds that this is just the start of bigger and brighter things.

"The sky's the limit and we are actually taking part in the Junos next week. We have a VIP pass, so you'll be tuning in and watching Spartan TV run the red carpet."