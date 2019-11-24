RCMP investigating two deaths in St. Stephen area

Two bodies have been discovered in a home in Oak Bay, about 10 kilometres outside of St. Stephen, N.B.

St. Stephen RCMP were called to a home on Route 170 shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The officers discovered the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man.

The RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating but believe it is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Autopsies of both bodies are being performed, said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

Officers are still at the scene today.