More than a box of chocolates: St. Stephen's Chocolate Fest gets delivered

St. Stephen was set to host its 36th annual Chocolate Fest this year but when the government announced it was cancelling all festivals until the end of the year, organizers knew they'd need to get creative.

Jennifer Lord, oversight manager of Chocolate Fest, wanted to find a way to keep the tradition going and include people from across Canada.

Organizers launched a chocolate box that can be shipped across the country from St. Stephen, the town by the Canada-U.S. border that is home to the Ganong Bros. candy company.

The box includes activities such as bingo and cookie decorating, supplies to design your own Chocolate Fest T-shirt, and lots of chocolate.

"A lot of people assume we will be cancelled, so they were just grateful I think to have the festival continue even if it does look very different from previous years," Lord told Information Morning Saint John.

In past years, the festival had live music, pudding eating contests and candy hunts.

Jennifer Lord, oversight manager of Chocolate Fest, said they wanted to find a way to include people across Canada in the festival. (Chocolate Fest/Facebook)

Lord said the festival running from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8 will still have a few in-person events, which will be announced soon.

But they wanted to include people who aren't able to travel and others who may have never thought to participate.

"We've sold some boxes to people in British Columbia, Ontario and Newfoundland, which normally they wouldn't come to St. Stephen for the festival."

The box also includes a Zoom invitation for the chocolate fest comedy show with comedian James Mullinger.

There are eight different activities in the box so recipients can be kept busy during the five-day festival.

Lord said she knows St. Stephen won't see as many visitors this year but the festival is trying to make the best of it.

The deadline to order a box is Sunday at midnight. After that some boxes may still be available but they will be limited and may not include all the activities.

"With the box you get to enjoy all the sweet fun too."