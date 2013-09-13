Volunteers needed for Fredericton overflow program that keeps homeless out of the cold

Spring might be on its way, but a warming shelter in Fredericton is still looking for volunteers to help many homeless people escape the cold.

St. Paul's United Church is being used as a warming space for Fredericton's homeless when the city's out-of-the-cold shelter is full.

"If we can't open and there's no space in the shelters, then they're out in the cold," said St. Paul's United Church Reverend Richard Bowley.

The city has been facing a homeless crisis since November of 2018.

Finding a place to sleep

The overflow program has been open every night since Jan. 1. As many as 10 people use the warming space at night.

"There have been nights where we haven't had enough volunteers and so we haven't been able to open."

Given there are seven days in a week, Bowley said it would be nice to have between seven and 14 volunteers.

"We don't want to burn out the volunteers that we already have who are there several nights a week."

Right now the warming space has 10 beds for people when there's overflow at the shelter, which only has space for 25 people.

What's the job?

Volunteers are expected to welcome guests between 9 p.m. and midnight and give them a rundown of the rules and where everything is. Then they're expected to supervise until 7 a.m. Many people come with their own blankets and sleeping bags.

Sometimes, people stay at the downtown church for a few hours and then leave.

"It's really about being there to receive people," he said.

Bowley said a lot of people want to help but they don't think they have the qualifications or it's too much to handle.

He said the most important thing is to stay awake, make sure people are safe and respecting one another.

How to help

A group volunteer orientation will take place at the church on Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.

"There's not a lot of training required, anybody can do it."

Bowley said there haven't been any incidents at the warming space this year or last year.

"People just want to get out of the cold."